Coronavirus task force: 3.092 new cases, more than 25.000 tests in the past 24hrs

A number of 3,092 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,745 less than the previous day, being performed over 25,000 tests RT-PCR and antigenic rapid, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 318 are in reinfected patients who test positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

The most new cases of infection compared to the last report are in Bucharest - 1,143 and in the counties of Ilfov - 203, Constanta - 165, Timis - 159, Dolj - 153.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,768,261 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 114,137 are in reinfected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first passage through the disease.

- Hospitalizations -

There are 4,944 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 48 more than the day before, of whom 308 are children.

777 patients are hospitalized in the ICU wards, by 17 less than the previous day. Of the 777 patients admitted to ATI, 697 are unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 1,899,522 patients were declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to data published by GCS, 30 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the new coronavirus - 16 men and 14 women, aged between 50 and over 80 years. 29 of the deaths were recorded among patients with comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported in the case of one patient.

Out of a total of 30 patients who died, 22 were unvaccinated and 8 were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,961 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.