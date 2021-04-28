 
     
Costel Alexe, placed under judicial control; decides to suspend himself from helm of PNL Iasi

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
costel alexe dna

The president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, announced on Wednesday that he has been placed under judicial control and has decided to suspend himself from the National Liberal Party (PNL) Iasi leadership, but will continue his activity at the Iasi County Council, report agerpres.

"Yesterday, April 27, I was invited to National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to be informed that, in the case concerning me, I received the quality of defendant, and the prosecutors ordered the imposition of judicial control," Alexe said, according to a press release.

He claims to be innocent and is convinced that he will prove it in court.

"At this moment, I consider it a gesture of honor to suspend myself from the position of PNL Iasi president," added Costel Alexe.

He specified, however, that he remains at the helm of the County Council.

"I will continue the activity of president of the County Council and I will demonstrate together with the team I formed that we can implement the governing program that the people of Iasi voted for and that the liberal administration is an exponent of change for the better," said Alexe.

 

