DNA: Costel Alexe placed under judicial control, not allowed to leave country

Anti-corruption prosecutors announce that they have ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings and the measure of judicial control for a period of 60 days, starting on Tuesday until June 25, against Costel Alexe, former Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, for committing the crimes of bribery and instigation to embezzlement, and against a natural person holding a management position within a commercial company operating in the siderurgy field, for committing the crimes of bribery and embezzlement, report agerpres.

"Among the obligations imposed by the judicial control towards the two defendants is the interdiction to leave the country and that of not communicating, directly or indirectly, in any way with certain persons, mentioned in the ordinance," DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) shows in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The value of the benefits that were allegedly received as a bribe by the former minister is 99,956 lei and consists in the value of steel products, labour and transport.There are other persons too facing criminal proceedings in this case, DNA also shows.On Wednesday morning, Costel Alexe announced that he is suspending himself from the leadership of PNL (National Liberal Party) Iasi, but he will continue his activity as president of the County Council.