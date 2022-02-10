Cotroceni Palace, Gov't House, Parliament House to light up in red to mark European 112 Day

The buildings of the Romanian Presidential Administration, the government and Parliament are among the public institutions that will be lit up in red on Friday evening to celebrate February 11, European 112 Day.

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) reports that more than 30 main offices of central, county and local public administrations, schools and cultural organisations, tourist attractions and companies in Romania will be lit up in red on the evening of February 11.

The lighting up is to show support for the 112 Emergency Service, which mission is to save lives, property and the environment.

Every year, STS lights up its communications tower in red, the colour specific to emergency services. Joining in this year are the Presidential Administration, through the lighting of the Cotroceni Presidential Palace; the government, through the lighting of Victoria Palace; Parliament, through the lighting of the Parliament House; the Interior Ministry, the Defence Ministry, the National Military Hall Palace, the Bucharest National Opera House, the Coltea Clinic Hospital, and CEC Bank.

Also, the Elvira Godeanu Theatre House of Targu-Jiu will project on the outside of its building a video clip on the importance of the 112 emergency line, and the Ramnicu Valcea City Hall will run the same clip on all the street signs it owns in the city.

STS, as administrator of the 112 emergency line in Romania, and all the partners who have joined in, bring up to the attention of the public the importance of responsibly calling 112.

STS operators and dispatchers of the specialist response services - Ambulance, Police, ISU-SMURD, Gendarmerie and Mountain Rescue - making up the Emergency Service are on duty 24/7.

"We are witnessing a time of pandemic when the number of calls to 112 has increased, and we consider it particularly important for the public to be aware that any non-urgent call means precious seconds that are lost for real emergencies," according to STS.