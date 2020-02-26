Council convenes to tackle novel coronavirus

A meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) has started at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to tackle the novel coronavirus.

The CSAT meeting, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, is attended by acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban; acting Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca; acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela; acting Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu; acting Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu; acting Trade Minister Virgil Popescu; acting Finance Minister Florin Citu; head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig; Chief of the Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu; presidential adviser Ion Oprisor, and CSAT Secretary Mihai Somordolea.

Also present will be Health Minister Victor Costache and presidential adviser on public health Loreta Paun, while head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) will be deputised for.

President Klaus Iohannis announced Monday having decided to convene the CSAT for information on measures in cases of infection with the novel coronavirus and the strategy to combat a potential national epidemics.

"There no case of the novel coronavirus registered in Romania so far, but we will have to be prepared if things evolve negatively," said Iohannis.

He added that the Romanian authorities have taken the necessary measures to prevent contamination with this virus, but must insist on the measures of effective communication and appropriate information of the population.