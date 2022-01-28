Country north, mountain areas bracing for blizzard, sunshine and mild temperatures in Bucharest

Visibility on all national, county and communal roads in the northern Maramures County is below 50 meters due to heavy snowfall - the snow layer is 41 cm thick at the Firiza weather station, spokesman of the County Emergency Committee Dan Buca said on Friday.

Several localities in Salaj and Cluj counties will be under a Code yellow strong wind nowcasting warning effective for several hours, shows the forecast published on Friday by the National Weather Administration.

According to weather forecasters, Oltenia and Transylvania mountain areas and neighboring regions must expect blizzard, snow drifts and low visibility.

Conversely, Bucharest City is in for temperatures as high as 9 degrees Celsius, while the overnight lows will be around minus 2 degrees Celsius.