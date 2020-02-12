Court overrules Senate, Chamber chairs complaint of judicial conflict between gov't, Parliament

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday overruled a complaint filed by the chairs of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies over a legal conflict between the government and Parliament on the passage of the national budgets, according to officials with CCR.

CCR discussed on Wednesday the complaints regarding a legal conflict between the Government and Parliament on the Law on the national budget for 2020 and the Law on the state social security budget for 2020, both of which passed by the Government assuming responsibility before Parliament.The Constitutional Court announced on December 23, 2019 that it had been notified with the requests for the resolution of a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the government and Parliament regarding the laws of the national budget and the state social security budget for 2020 filed by the Senate chair and the Chamber of Deputies' speaker.

AGERPRES