 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Court overrules Senate, Chamber chairs complaint of judicial conflict between gov't, Parliament

Inquam Photos / George Calin
CCR

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday overruled a complaint filed by the chairs of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies over a legal conflict between the government and Parliament on the passage of the national budgets, according to officials with CCR.

CCR discussed on Wednesday the complaints regarding a legal conflict between the Government and Parliament on the Law on the national budget for 2020 and the Law on the state social security budget for 2020, both of which passed by the Government assuming responsibility before Parliament.

The Constitutional Court announced on December 23, 2019 that it had been notified with the requests for the resolution of a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the government and Parliament regarding the laws of the national budget and the state social security budget for 2020 filed by the Senate chair and the Chamber of Deputies' speaker.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.