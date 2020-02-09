Covasna: County Hospital temporarily suspends access for visitors, due to viral infections and flu

The leadership of the Fogolyan Kristoff County Emergency Hospital of Sfantu Gheorghe took the decision to ban, starting Monday, the visiting of admitted patients, given the background of increasing numbers of acute respiratory infections.

The measure comes after, on Saturday, the access of visitors was suspended indefinitely for the Neonatology, Pediatrics, Children's Infectious Diseases, Obstetrics, and Children's Psychiatry sections."Starting with February 10 the access of visitors to the other sections. The measure is taken to avoid the risk of spreading viruses," a post on the institutions social media accounts shows.According to the County Public Health Directorate, last week the number of respiratory infections grew significantly in Covasna county, 25 pct over the previous week, as well as the number of pneumonias, by 14 pct.Last week the number of respiratory infections reached 3,267, over 2,439 that was recorded two weeks ago, 800 new cases being recorded.Covasna County confirmed 11 cases of flu, in Sfantu Gheorghe, Sita Buzaului, Intorsura Buzaului and Micfalau, but the patients had light versions and only 2 pct of them had to be admitted, specialists say.