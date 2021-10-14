COVID-19 notification rate exceeds 20 per thousand inhabitants in six localities in Ilfov

The incidence rate of COVID-19 exceeds, on Thursday, 20 per thousand inhabitants, in six localities from Ilfov, according to the website of Ilfov Prefecture.
The cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases at the level of the localities of Ilfov county is the following on Thursday:
* Afumati - 15.52
* Balotesti - 10.12
* Berceni - 16.88
* Branesti - 12.93
* Bragadiru - 20.23
* Buftea - 12.82
* Cernica - 14.61
* Chiajna - 20.43
* Chitila - 12.40
* Ciolpani - 13.24
* Ciorogarla - 13.73
* Clinceni - 23.68
* Copaceni - 16.83
* Corbeanca - 22.17
* Cornetu - 14.69
* Dascalu - 6.24
* Darasti Ilfov - 10.34
* 1 Decembrie - 13.38
* Dobroesti - 19.06
* Domnesti - 20.79
* Dragomiresti-Vale - 14.67
* Ganeasa - 9.13
* Glina - 11.41
* Gradistea - 10.57
* Gruiu - 15.47
* Jilava - 15.37
* Moara Vlasiei - 12.35
* Magurele - 16.91
* Mogosoaia - 14.21
* Nuci - 9.59
* Otopeni - 17.96
* Pantelimon - 13.11
* Petrachioaia - 14.79
* Popesti-Leordeni - 18.84
* Peris - 10.34
* Snagov - 10.31
* Stefanestii de Jos - 12.55
* Tunari - 20.25
* Vidra - 8.82
* Voluntari - 18.04.