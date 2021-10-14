COVID-19 notification rate exceeds 20 per thousand inhabitants in six localities in Ilfov

The incidence rate of COVID-19 exceeds, on Thursday, 20 per thousand inhabitants, in six localities from Ilfov, according to the website of Ilfov Prefecture.

The cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases at the level of the localities of Ilfov county is the following on Thursday:

* Afumati - 15.52

* Balotesti - 10.12

* Berceni - 16.88

* Branesti - 12.93

* Bragadiru - 20.23

* Buftea - 12.82

* Cernica - 14.61

* Chiajna - 20.43

* Chitila - 12.40

* Ciolpani - 13.24

* Ciorogarla - 13.73

* Clinceni - 23.68

* Copaceni - 16.83

* Corbeanca - 22.17

* Cornetu - 14.69

* Dascalu - 6.24

* Darasti Ilfov - 10.34

* 1 Decembrie - 13.38

* Dobroesti - 19.06

* Domnesti - 20.79

* Dragomiresti-Vale - 14.67

* Ganeasa - 9.13

* Glina - 11.41

* Gradistea - 10.57

* Gruiu - 15.47

* Jilava - 15.37

* Moara Vlasiei - 12.35

* Magurele - 16.91

* Mogosoaia - 14.21

* Nuci - 9.59

* Otopeni - 17.96

* Pantelimon - 13.11

* Petrachioaia - 14.79

* Popesti-Leordeni - 18.84

* Peris - 10.34

* Snagov - 10.31

* Stefanestii de Jos - 12.55

* Tunari - 20.25

* Vidra - 8.82

* Voluntari - 18.04.