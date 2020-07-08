COVID-19 task force disapproving of politicisation of health crisis, denying danger of infection

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, said on Wednesday that it disapproves of actions to politicise the ongoing health crisis and denying the danger of infection or understating the risks posed by COVID-19.

"We are disapproving of the actions to politicise the health crisis, the denial of the danger of infection or the understatement of the risks generated by COVID-19, the recurring challenge of the measures taken by the authorities for crisis management based on the evaluation of public health experts because such actions determine behaviours and attitudes contrary to the health and social imperative of this moment," GCS says in a document that presents the COVID-19 daily case count in Romania.

Amid a sustained increase in the number of new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, GCS draws attention to the need to comply strictly with health protection measures: wearing a mask, keeping your distance, avoiding direct contact with others, frequent hand washing.

"The rate of compliance with the health protection measures is the central element in the effective management of the health crisis and containing the virus," GCS highlights.

"We are encouraging awareness of the danger posed by the infection with the novel coronavirus, respectfully urging third parties to comply with the protection measures, as well as the reporting to the authorities of cases in which they are violated," GCS pointed out.

GCS announced on Wednesday 555 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the total case count to 30,175.