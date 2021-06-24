COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 25.599 people immunized in last 24 hours; 11,224 - with first dose

In the last 24 hours there were 25,599 vaccine doses administered, of which 17,621 - Pfizer, 6,153 - Johnson&Johnson, 1158 - Moderna and 667 - AstraZeneca, according to a briefing sent by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

CNCAV shows that during the same interval, 11,224 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 14,375 with the second dose.

As of December 2020, there were 8,832,244 doses administered to a number of 4,672,751 people, of which 241,413 received one dose and 4,431,338 received the second one.

In the last 24 hours there were 18 adverse reactions recorded, 1 local and 17 general.

Since the beginning of vaccination campaign, there were 16,540 adverse reactions for COVID vaccines, 1,774 local and 14,766 general.

According to CNCAV, 137 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.