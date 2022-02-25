COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,582 people immunised in last 24h, including 447 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Friday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,582 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,049 first doses, 2,228 second doses, and 3,245 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 447 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,683,760 doses have been administered to 8,108,436 people, of whom 8,058,987 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,521,552 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, three side effects were reported, one local and two general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,978 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,201 local and 17,777 general.