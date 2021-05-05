COVID-19 vaccination without prior appointment to start in Romania on Saturday

People over the age of 60 who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and have valid identity documents will be able to show up without prior appointment from Saturday to get their jabs at the immunisation centres, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, the general population up to the age of 60 who wants to get vaccinated can show up at to the vaccination centres after 14:00hrs without appointment, agerpres.ro confirms.

"It is important to note that people may choose any vaccination centre, regardless of the type of vaccine administered, and the actual immunisation and waiting time can be conditioned by capacity and the number of people scheduled for vaccination in that centre. People opting for this extended method of booking for the immunisation process will be registered directly with the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations (RENV) and will receive a vaccination certificate, according to the procedures," CNCAV mentions.

People booking their vaccinations on the official platform have priority for vaccination. In addition, depending on the vaccination capacity of the centre and the availability of vaccine doses, waiting tickets will be issued to those who go straight to the vaccination centres.

To keep up the vaccination pace, seven military hospitals in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara will host between May 4 and 11 24/7 vaccination marathons, so that anyone who wants to get their vaccination may show up straight at these centres with a valid identity document for immunisation with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.