COVID vaccination campaign/ 16,101 people receive the jab in past 24 hours, total at 41,609

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs Tuesday that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 16,101 people have received the Pfizer BioNTech jab for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to a release, a total of 41,609 people have been vaccinated so far for COVID-19.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours 89 persons experienced minor side effects - 56 had a local reaction and 33 had general reactions. Another 5 side effect occurrences are under investigation.