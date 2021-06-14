COVID vaccination campaign/31,066 people immunized in last 24 hours; 11,745 - with first shot

In the last 24 hours there were 31,066 vaccine doses administered, among which 21,945 - Pfizer, 5,995 - Johnson&Johnson, 1,636 - Moderna and 1,490 - AstraZeneca, according to a press release sent by the National Committee of coordinating activities regarding vaccination (CNCAV) against COVID-19.

CNCAV shows that during the same interval, 11,745 people were vaccinated with the first shot and 19,321 people with the second shot.

As of December 27 2020, there were 8,568,228 doses administered to a number of 4,567,268 people, of whom 348,197 received one dose and 4,219,071 received the second one.In the last 24 hours there were 17 adverse reactions recorded - 2 local types and 15 general types.Since the start of the vaccination campaign there were 16,411 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines - 1,761 local types and 14,650 general types.According to CNCAV, 143 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.The data was supplied by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry.