COVID vaccination campaign/58,062 persons immunised in past 24 hours

The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 58,062 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 45,356 Pfizer, 4,369 Moderna and 8,337 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry.

As many as 30,702 people were given the priming shot and 27,360 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 2,626,770 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 1,800,680 persons, of whom 974,590 received the first dose and 826,090 received both doses.There were registered 255 side effects in the past 24 hours, 15 local and 240 systemic.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been registered 9,167 side effects to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.According to CNCAV, 99 side effects are pending investigation.