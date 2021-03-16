COVID vaccination campaign/ More than 47,000 people book an appointment, 350,000-plus on waiting list

More than 47,000 people had booked a COVID vaccination appointment as of 18:00 hrs on Monday, the day the stage for the general population was launched; 353,332 people have signed up on waiting lists for being notified when open slots are available, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs.

The registration rate on the waiting lists increased during the day from 322 reservations/minute between 9:00 - 10:00 to 1,243 reservations/minute between 11:00 and 13:00, and reached a maximum of 3,657 reservations/minute between 13:00 and 15:00.

There were no disruptions in the platform's operation during the day, CNCAV points out."Appointments can be booked both online on the platform and via call center, at 021.414.44.25. Everyone can sign up on a single waiting list, and after being notified that there is an opening available they must access the platform and book an appointment within 24 hours. If they do not get scheduled within that timeframe, they will receive two more notifications. In the absence of confirmation within this time, the person remains on the waiting list, but loses its initial position," CNCAV said.According to the release, the booking platform was updated Sunday night and the waiting lists were progressively activated on Monday morning, according to a county schedule.CNCAV mentions that the statistical data was provided by the Special Telecommunications Service. AGERPRES