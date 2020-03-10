Creating inter-institutional working group on economic impact of coronavirus on Government agenda

The head of the Prime Minister Chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Tuesday proposed, at the beginning of the Government meeting, the introduction on the supplementary agenda of the Government of a memorandum that provides for the creation of an inter-institutional working group to assess the economic impact of the effects of coronavirus epidemic in Romania.

"We propose for approval, for inclusion on the supplementary agenda, the memorandum for the establishment of an inter-institutional working group made up of representatives of the Government of Romania, the National Bank, the Presidential Administration and other institutions with responsibilities in the financial-economic field, to make an assessment of the economic, financial and budgetary impact of the coronavirus in Romania. We have already centralized the proposals from the associations and the social partners. There are many proposals and concerns related to this topic," said Danca.He mentioned that the first meeting of this working group could take place on Wednesday, to analyse the respective proposals.