Criminal case for culpable homicide in the case of the fire at the Matei Bals Institute

Prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal have opened a criminal case in rem for committing culpable homicide in the case of the fire at the Matei Bals Institute in the Capital, resulting in the death of four patients.

Prosecutors are already on the scene and investigations have begun, according to prosecutor's office representatives.

A fire broke out on Friday morning in a ward at the Matei Bals Institute where COVID-19 patients were being treated. Three people were found dead after the smoke cleared, and the fourth victim died after resuscitation failed.

The head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health, Andreea Moldovan, the Prefect of the Capital, Traian Berbeceanu, went to the Matei Bals Institute on Friday morning.