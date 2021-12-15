Cristi Danileț - A case study | Why was the judge actually sanctioned

Motto: „Exercising the office of judge is a duty to the community. And the way it is served must be marked by professionalism. Judges are the elite of the legal world and even of society. Bangalore standards recommend a certain type of behaviour for a magistrate, valid both in and out of the judiciary. The standards are high and they correspond to the noble profession that the judge has, to the granted power that is unmatched. By promoting and maintaining these standards of conduct, the magistrates themselves contribute to strengthening the public's trust in the judiciary, which ensures the continued independence of the justice system and its unwavering authority.” - Cristi Danileţ, Judge, December 2009, Ethics and Judicial Ethics Trainer - Foreword - Bangalore Standards (translation and adaptation).

Instead of the introduction, we briefly mention the fact that the exclusion from the magistracy of the Cluj judge Cristi Danileț caused a storm on the social networks, especially among the USR supporters. This fact confirms two essential things: the fact that USR has magistrates with whom it sympathizes excessively, which until now was only a suspicion, because the justice system should not have much to do with politics, and on the other hand it comes to confirm the popularity of the judge on social media. It would have been interesting to see the litigants mourn his situation, but considering that Mr. Danileț spends more of his time on Facebook, it is somewhat normal.

Because we have an ex-military prime minister, the USR quickly adapted to the new approach and activated a kind of NATO Article 5 (an attack on an ally is considered an attack on all) starting to erupt from smallest to the most prominent member, each being more and more argumentative and specialised in law, regarding the grave injustice that has been done to the independent judge, with which they have nothing to do, but to which their principles force them to react.

And as the American philosopher Eric Hoffer put it very well - "We lie the loudest when we lie to ourselves", the public defence and victimization propaganda began to build timidly, but with determination. First of all, they offered to the public the class enemies: the judges from the SCM (attention, only those who voted the vile injustice), the Judicial Inspection, the Ministry of Justice, the Government, PSD, PNL, CCR in some places and, of course, Klaus Iohannis. This step is essential, because arguments would be invented in vain if you do not know whom to blame.

We will not analyse all the arguments, but one seems to prevail: the fact that the judge was expelled from the judiciary for two videos on TikTok. We all know the videos and, probably, there are more, because Mr. Danileț has delighted us over the years with many funny moments. What Mr. Danileț did not understand is that we did not watch his videos because they were funny, but because it was indeed humorous to see a judge doing such tricks. Returning to the argument of exclusion for two trivial videos, any quick check, even on Google - and I say this because many journalists have fallen into this trap - could elucidate an obvious fact: the judge was sanctioned for drifting from the required conduct imposed on magistrates. And the sanction is even permanently maintained by the HCCJ.

It is obvious that we are dealing with a magistrate who is already at his second offense, and the sanctions, as most of us know, are being applied gradually.

Cristi Danileț was also sanctioned with a 5% dock in pay for two months for posts on social networks, in which he supported the need for an armed coup. The sanction was maintained by the HCCJ by Decision 62 / 18.05.2020. The judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice analysed in harsh terms the conduct of Judge Danileț on social networks: