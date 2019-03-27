Crown Custodian Margareta: 'Very proud to receive award, values, principles, courage, dicussed'

Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, was proud to receive the Award for the most influential personality in Romania at the Forbes Woman Gala held at Bragadiru Palace on Wednesday night.

Read also: PMP's Basescu, about announcement on move of Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem: 'Act of foolishness'

"I am very proud, because here we are talking about values, principles - and this is somewhat missing in today's society - and about courage, because I feel courage here in a sense of community. You are courageous and professional. And I greatly appreciate that. To hope that I can go forward with the force you represent. Thank you very much for this award," said MS Margareta.

Raluca Michailov, general manager of BP Publishing Media, editor of "Forbes Romania" magazine, praised on this occasion "the elegance, the dignity and wisdom" of MS Margareta.

The Romanian Crown Custody, Margareta, ranked first in 2014 and second in 2015 in the Forbes Magazine Top of the Most Influential Women in Romania. Since 2016, MS Margareta has been awarded the Award for the most influential personality in Romania at the Forbes Woman Gala.

At the event, which celebrated the most important women's figures in Romania, models in business, politics, philanthropy, public relations, education or sport, Crown Custodians Margareta was accompanied by Prince Radu.

AGERPRES .