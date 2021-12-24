Crown Custodian Margareta voiced confidence in light at end of tunnel in Christmas message

Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her Majesty Margareta, conveyed a message on Christmas Eve, according to tradition, stating that this year has been a difficult one for all humanity due to the pandemic and voiced her confidence that " we will see the light at the end of the tunnel. "

"The year 2021 has not been easy. Like last year, the pandemic continues to darken our lives. People feel exasperation, sadness and discouragement. I extend my condolences to all those who have lost relatives, friends or colleagues. I too have gone through mourning and grief. That is why I understand those who have lost a loved one. However, I am confident that we will see the light at the end of the tunnel," affirms the Custodian of the Crown of Romania.

Her Majesty Margareta says that at year end her thoughts go out to the elderly and she has confidence in the future, "thanks to the young Romanians".

"Now, at year end, my thoughts are with the elderly, because they have so much to offer to society (especially young people), and sometimes their age is seen as a weakness instead of being appreciated as a treasure. Thanks to the young Romanians, I have confidence in the future We have an admirable new generation, well educated and specialized. They are full of initiatives and creativity. However, we continue to have a large part of them abroad. I hope the young Romanians will have reasons, before long, to return home," the message reads.

Her Majesty also wants to convey her admiration and affection to the Romanian military, "who honour their country and their families," but also warm congratulations to the private sector, "which, despite the pandemic and the political and administrative difficulties, has shown professionalism, ability to adapt and the strength to move forward".

The Crown Custodian recalls that 2021 marks the 140th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom of Romania and the 100th anniversary of the birth of King Mihai.

"I would like to thank all those who commemorated my father," she says.

Her Majesty Margareta also states that, as every year, the royal family tried to promote the Romanian economy, education, responsibility for the environment, science and art.

"Despite the pandemic, we have tried to give confidence and support to local communities through our work at the Red Cross, the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, organizations under royal patronage and my House projects," said the Crown Custodian.

Her Majesty Margaret has a message for all Romanians - from the country, from the Republic of Moldova and for those "far from home and family".

"In this fateful, dark hour across the world, the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus and His love for us are a beacon of light for each of us. At Christmas, we carry all our loved ones in our souls, even if sometimes we cannot be together. These years of suffering have brought together in their hearts and minds all the people of the earth, regardless of their religion, language, or origin. I wish all Romanians in the country, in the Republic of Moldova and those far from their homeland and family, many years of health, hope and peace of mind," the Custodian of the Crown of Romania also transmitted.