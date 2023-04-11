CSAT meeting to include topics related to security situation in Black Sea region

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will meet on Tuesday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, under the leadership of President Klaus Iohannis.

The meeting was convened by the head of state at 10:00.

According to the Presidential Administration, the agenda of the meeting includes topics related to the developments of the security situation in the Black Sea region in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and external interventions on the democratic process in the Republic of Moldova.

The concept of the development of the Romanian military aviation will also be analysed.

Other topical issues in the area of national security will also be analysed at the CSAT meeting, the source said.