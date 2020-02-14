CSM sends President Iohannis positive, negative opinions for PICCJ, DNA, DIICOT heads appointment

The Section for prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Friday announced it has sent President Klaus Iohannis the positive and negative opinions for the proposals for the appointment of the heads of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ), the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) and the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

The Section for prosecutors of the CSM submitted the proposals made by the Minister of Justice to the head of state regarding the appointment of the three heads of institutions, with the respective positive or negative opinions, reads a press release of the CSM on Friday sent to AGERPRES.Thus, the Section issued the following positive or negative opinions: Gabriela Scutea - negative opinion for the office of prosecutor general of the PICCJ; Crin Nicu Bologa - positive opinion for chief-prosecutor of the DNA; Giorgiana Elena Hosu - negative opinion for the office of chief-prosecutor of DIICOT.