CSM validates results of contest for appointing prosecutors at Section for investigating crimes in Justice

The Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Tuesday approved the results of the contest for filling the positions of prosecutors at the Section for investigating crimes in Justice.

"The plenary sitting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates decided to validate the results of the contest for filling the leadership positions at the Section for investigating crimes in Justice, carried out over November 22, 2018 - February 15, 2019, and the appointment in execution offices at the Section for investigating crimes in Justice of the eligible candidates, according to the proposal of the contest committee, for a 3-year period, starting on March 1 (13 "yes" votes and 5 "null" votes)," reads the minutes of the decision of the CSM plenary sitting.

The prosecutors to hold a leadership office will be: Adina Florea, Mihaiela Iorga Moraru, Nicolae Marin, Puiu Zarafira and Sorin Eugen Iasinovschi.

The Section for investigating crimes in Justice started its activity on October 23, 2018, with the exclusive competence of conducting the criminal proceedings for crimes committed by judges and prosecutors, including military judges and prosecutors and members of the CSM.

The Section took over cases files involving magistrates now pending with the DNA and other Prosecutor's Office units, as well as solved files.