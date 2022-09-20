Culture committee discusses Recorder investigation, Audio-visual Council says the law not clear

The culture committee of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday discussed the way in which political parties finance certain broadcasts for advertising outside of electoral campaigns, as shown in a Recorder investigation, with National Audio-visual Council (CNA) representatives participating, told Agerpres.

After several interventions by those who were invited to the discussion, it resulted the need to introduce a clear, precise text into the law, under the context in which the CNA can now be referred to court by those who are getting sanctions.

The head of the culture committee, Iulian Bulai, stated that the discussions are aimed at non-transparent funding from political parties to the media and the impact this practice has, with Parliament needing to provide a much clearer legal framework in order to be able to act better in the public interest.

Deputy Iulian Bulai concluded that there are fundamental differences between the laws regarding the activity of political parties and that regulating the presence of politicians in the audiovisual area or the ability of the CNA to regulate spaces outside this framework, and these two aspects must be correlated as soon as possible.