Culture Minister Gheorghiu requests EU support for artists, culture creators, professionals

Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu attended on Wednesday the informal meeting of the ministers of culture organized by the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in which he underlined the need for rapid support for artists, creators and professionals from the field of culture.

"Culture must be a priority of the European political agenda. We also need solutions for the public and private sectors, depending on their particularities," pointed out Bogdan Gheorghiu, according to a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Culture.

During the event, conducted through a videoconferencing system, the Romanian minister emphasized the need for financial, legislative and non-legislative measures at European Union level, in order to efficiently manage the crisis situation and to provide quick support to artists, creators and professionals from the field of culture.

The ministers agreed on the need for coordinated solutions at European level to mitigate the impact generated by the COVID-19 pandemic on the cultural and creative sectors, severely affected by this unprecedented crisis.

"For this purpose, an online platform will soon be created for the continuation of the exchange of good practices between the ministers of culture in the European Union and for a reinforced cooperation between the European Commission and the EU member states," the quoted source said.

The efficient use of the current and future multiannual financial framework was thus unanimously considered as an essential tool in mitigating the consequences of the pandemic. One of the immediate measures consisted in establishing flexible rules for the grant of funds from the Creative Europe 2014-2020 program, which take into account the current situation of force majeure.

At the same time, EU ministers stressed the need for a European Union Digital Strategy for the cultural field, as well as the importance of continuing the efforts to combat fake news, by supporting quality journalism and counteracting the misinformation propagated by online platforms, the Ministry of Culture also informs.