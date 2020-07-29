Culture Minister: If infections do not decrease in number, show halls and cinemas will remain closed

If the daily figures regarding infections with the novel coronavirus do not record a decrease, show halls and cinemas will remain closed even in September, said Culture Minister, Bogdan Gheorghiu, in an interview granted to AGERPRES.

"We all miss entering a show hall, to not have the care of weather conditions or to enjoy a movie at the cinema. The film distribution industry, cinemas and the entire professional branch is feeling the abrupt effects of these restrictions, there are thousands of people whose jobs depend on this sector. But, if the daily figures regarding infections do not register a drop, show halls and cinemas will remain closed, even in September," said the minister.

In regards to the establishment of the Museum of Communist Horrors in Romania, Minister Gheorghiu said that he disposed, by minister's order, the creation of a commission regarding its establishment, and that until now important partnerships were concluded in what regards heritage and the curatorial-museum concept with important institutions in Romania.

"We hope to be able to receive approval in the Government session for the decision to establish the Museum of Communist Horrors, so that we can designate the management team and we can successfully implement all the plans we have proposed at the beginning of our mandate," the minister also said.