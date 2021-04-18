Culture Ministry puts forward set of measures for resumption of outdoor cultural events

A set of measures put forward by the Culture Ministry for the resumption of outdoor cultural and creative activities starting June 1, during the state of alert, defines two scenarios of action, depending on the general epidemiological situation, the regional and local specifics.

Under Scenario 1, the organization and participation in outdoor cultural and creative activities is allowed regardless of the number of participants and the cumulative incidence rate in the respective locality, if all the persons attending are covered by one of the following situations:

* they can provide a vaccination certificate attesting that they have completed the vaccination process, 10 days after having received the booster shot, along with an identity document;

* they provide a negative RT-PCR test result for SARS-CoV-2 not older than 48 hours;

* they undergo a rapid SARS-CoV-2 test, with access allowed to the venue if the test is negative;

* they had the disease and have a medical document proving the presence of antibodies, which shall be no older than 90 days.

The following additional measures are applicable for cultural events organised under Scenario 1 in addition to the general health safety measures for the cultural-creative sector: the public can attend in standing, with a minimum of 4 sqm allocated for each person; the participants shall wear a mask throughout the event; the venue can be used at maximum capacity, provided that a minimum 4 sqm space is allocated for each person; the consumption of drinks and food is allowed only in the specially intended areas and only under observance of the joint order issued by the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Health Ministry.

Under Scenario No. 2, the organization and participation in cultural-creative open-air events in localities with a cumulative infection rate lower than 3 cases per 1,000 population is allowed without exceeding an attendance of 500.

In localities with a cumulative infection rate lower than 7.5 cases per 1,000 population, but higher than 3 cases per 1,000 population, open-air cultural-creative activities are allowed with a maximum attendance of 300.

Access to this type of events is not restricted by any requirement for medical evidence.

The following additional measures are applicable for cultural events organised under Scenario No. 2 in addition to the general health safety measures: the venue shall have seating places (chairs, benches, poufs etc.), the public is not allowed to watch the show/concert in standing; the staff shall check the observance of distancing requirements during the show; the spectators shall be seated one seat apart - as an exception, the groups of two and families are allowed to sit together; in theater/amphitheater rows, the spectators do not sit facing each other, but one behind the other, so that there is no risk of direct contamination by proximity; the perimeter of the event shall be clearly delimitated; the consumption of drinks and food is allowed only in dedicated spaces.

The risk of participating in an event is shared by all the parties involved - audience, performers, service providers, workers and organizers, the document also states.