Current account deficit down by 20pct, to EUR 18.340 bn ten months into 2023

The current account of the balance of payments registered, between January and October 2023, a deficit of EUR 18.340 billion, 20.16pct lower compared to EUR 22.971 billion in January - October 2022, the National Bank of Romania informs on Thursday.

By structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit lower by EUR 3.476 billion, the balance of services recorded a surplus higher by EUR 1.160 billion, the balance of primary income recorded a smaller deficit by EUR 61 million and the balance of secondary income recorded a smaller surplus by EUR 66 million.

Between January and October 2023, total external debt increased by EUR 18.548 billion. In structure, long-term external debt amounted to EUR 115.627 billion as of October 31, 2023 (71.2pct of total external debt), up 17.2pct compared to December 31, 2022, and short-term external debt recorded the level of EUR 46.807 billion (28.8pct of total external debt), up 3.4pct compared to December 31, 2022.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 18pct ten months into 2023, compared to 17.9pct in the same period of 2022. The coverage of imports of goods and services at 31 October 2023 was 5.5 months, compared to 4.4 months at 31 December 2022.

The coverage of short-term external debt, calculated at residual value, with foreign exchange reserves at the BNR as of October 31, 2023 was 99.1pct, compared to 82.4pct as of December 31, 2022.