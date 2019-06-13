Current account deficit up 38.5 pct January through April in 2018

The balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of 2,306 million euros, in the first four months of 2019, up 38.5 per cent, compared with the same period of 2018, when there were recorded 1,665 million euros, reads a release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The deficit on trade in goods widened by 1,273 million euros, the surplus on services income decreased by 34 million euros, the deficit of the primary income balance decreased by 817 million euros, and the surplus of the secondary income balance decreased by 151 million euros.

In January-April 2019, the total external debt increased by 3,665 million euros. Thus, the long-term external debt at end-April 2019 stood at 69,864 million euros (67.8 percent of total external debt), up 2.8 percent against end-2018. The short-term external debt at end-April 2019 amounted to 33,218 million euros (32.2 percent of total external debt), up 5.6 percent from end-2018.

Long-term external debt service ratio ran at 16.6 percent in January - April 2019 against 21.2 percent in 2018. At end-April 2019, goods and services import cover stood at 4.8 months, as compared to 4.9 months at end-2018.

At end-April 2019, the ratio of the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity came in at 73.3 percent, against 74.3 percent at end-2018.

AGERPRES