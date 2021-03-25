Cyber Security Forum, held online on Thursday

A new edition of the #CybersecurityForum event will take place on Thursday, online, and will bring into debate topics regarding the new challenges from the area of cyber security after the COVID-19 pandemic or the importance of 5G technology and the security risks which may arise, according to AGERPRES.

The conference, held on the economic news and financial analysis platform Financialintelligence.ro will benefit from the presence of government representatives, as well as from specialized institutions in the field of cyber security: Cipriam Teleman - Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Sabin Sarmas - President of Information Technology and Communications Committee, Dan Cimpean - CEO of CERT-RO, Anton Rog - CEO of the Cyberint SRI National Center, Dragos Preda - Secretary of State for Telecommunication and Calin Rangu - director of The Financial Supervisory Authority and the deputy chairman of the ITF Europe Committee.

Among the tackled topics there will be : Cyberintelligence - vulnerabilities, risks and threats, cyber security and critical infrastructure, the European Cyber Security Center in Bucharest, cybersecurity in online transactions, how we can protect ourselves from cyber attacks, cyber risks in remote work, critical vulnerabilities for mobile, multiplying phishing companies, measures taken by companies for data protection, research-development in cybersecurity and financing digitalization through the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR).

One of the media partners of the event is the AGERPRES National News Agency.