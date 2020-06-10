Cyber violence included in domestic violence category

Cyber violence will be included in the domestic violence category, according to a draft law for the amendment and completion of Law 217/2003 for the prevention and combating of domestic violence, adopted on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies, as decision-making chamber, with 295 votes "in favour", 2 "against" and one abstention.

According to the bill, "for the purposes of this law, domestic violence means any inaction or intentional action of physical, sexual, psychological, economic, social, spiritual or cyber violence that occurs in the family or domestic environment or between spouses or former spouses, as well as between current or former partners, regardless of whether the abuser lives or has lived with the victim".

Cyber violence involves "online harassment, gender-based online hate messages, online stalking, online threats, non-consensual publication of information and intimate graphic content, illegal interception access of private communications and data and any other form of misuse of the Information Technology and Communications through computers, smart mobile phones or similar devices that use telecommunications or can connect to the Internet and may transmit and use social or e-mail platforms in order to shame, humiliate, scare, threaten, reduce to silence the victim".