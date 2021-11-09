Dacian Ciolos: USR to make sure Romania doesn't descend into illiberalism following change of Constitution

The Save Romania Union (USR) will make sure that Romania does not skid on the slope of illiberalism following a potential amendment of the Constitution, and will see that state power isn't seized by a "handful of people", USR Chairman Dacian Ciolos declared on Tuesday.

"USR will make sure that Romania stays on a European path and that we don't end up discussing Constitution changes that would take the country to an area of illiberalism. We see these days how easily agreements which are not always in the interest of the citizens are being made or broken in the Romanian Parliament, and USR will make sure that Romania does not skid on an illiberal slope, as it happened in Hungary and Poland, and that our country clearly stays on the pro-European track of the rule of law, of a balanced relationship of forces between state powers, and that the ruling power is not seized by a handful of people to use it as they please in their interest and against the interest of the citizens," Ciolos told a press conference at the Palace of Parliament.

He also voiced his belief that Romania doesn't need at this moment to "upset" the state's balance of powers by the tentative introduction of the parliamentary republic system.

"We've seen in the past years what happened when a party like PSD, led by Liviu Dragnea, abused its power in Parliament. Imagine that a Parliament with a majority party headed by someone of Dragnea's like also gets to appoint the President as it pleases," Dacian Ciolos explained.