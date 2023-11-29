Damen Shipyard Galati sets new robotic micro-panel manufacturing line into operation

The Damen Shipyard in Galati inaugurated a new robotic line for the manufacturing of micro-panels, following an investment financed by Exim Banca Romaneasca.

"On November 27, Damen Shipyard Galati was the host of a major event represented by the inauguration of a new investment: the PEMA robotic line for the manufacturing of micro-panels, recently delivered and set into operation. The ceremony was officiated by Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania, H.E. Mrs. Willemijn van Haaften. The high official emphasized the fact that the Damen Shipyard in Galati has an important role in the development of the local and national shipbuilding industry and represents a model of high-performing business which lays emphasis both on technological progress, and on the valorization of human resources," the company said in a release.

Damen Group is among the companies that have chosen to evolve and adapt in order to meet the demands of a constantly changing market. Having as a main goal its transformation into the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world, the group invests massively in digitization and automation, which have become key factors for innovation and success.

Since the takeover of the Galati shipbuilding facility in 1999, the group has invested here over 140 million euros. The shipyard's high level of competitiveness in a globalized market is clear proof that the 130-year-long tradition of excellence in shipbuilding remains a landmark in this Danube port.

The latest addition to the Galati facility consists of a specific equipment for the robotic manufacturing of micro-panels, an investment required by the need to improve efficiency and ensure a better quality of the welding process. The system is intended for the execution of metal panels of various shapes and sizes up to a maximum of 12 x 3 metres, and includes a PEMA Beam Assembly Station, a Robotic Welding Portal (VRWP-C), a Service Portal (SP), as well as a welding platform with panel transporting chain. The PEMA Micro Panel Line is designed for panels and flat frames with variable strutting and bracing directions, the release also says.