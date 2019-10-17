Dan Barna - discussion with Emmanuel Macron at Renew Europe Group Meeting in Brussels

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, had, on Thursday, in Brussels, a short discussion with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in the context of the participation in the Renew Europe pre-summit meeting, which is taking place before the European Council.

"I am participating today in Brussels at the meeting with the leaders of Renew Europe, a group that unites political forces which are fighting for the reinvigoration of the European Union. I had a short discussion with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, together with whom we founded Renew Europe with the purpose of energizing the European project. In my mandate, Romania will become a reference state for the support of democratic values, of free economy and human rights. In this sense we will work with our European partners on aspects that regard defence and increasing the normative power of the EU. Concretely we will make the political power of the sixth state by population and ninth by size in the EU matter at a European level," Dan Barna stated, quoted in a release of USR PLUS sent to AGERPRES.

MEP Dacian Ciolos, chairman of the Renew Europe group and host of the meeting, mentioned that this new pro-European group, formed in July, consists of "around 90 parties" and "already is one of the most powerful voices in the European Parliament.

In attendance at the Renew Europe meeting, which is taking place Thursday in Brussels, are President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Marke Rutte, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Slovenian PM Marjan Sarec, Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel, Belgian PM - Charles Michel (future president of the European Council) and Margrete Vestager - future executive VP of the European Commission, the quoted source mentions.