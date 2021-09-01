Dan Barna: Florin Citu has to go, he has proven to be worse than Dragnea

Co-Chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) and Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Wednesday evening that Prime Minister Florin Citu is incapable of leading a government and that he should resign, accusing him also of "cynicism and ill will".

"Tonight Florin Citu has shown that he is incapable of leading anything. All the less a government. The abuse of power, decisions taken sneakily at night, thug-like, are not Liviu Dragnea's trademark. And Florin Citu has proven that he is worse than Dragnea, because he cynically and ill willingly deceives the expectations of an electorate that has asked for something different. Florin Citu has to go," Barna wrote on Facebook after the Prime Minister's announcement that he has sacked Justice Minister Stelian Ion.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced this evening having sent President Klaus Iohannis the request for the dismissal of Justice Minister Stelian Ion.