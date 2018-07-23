Dancila Gov't six-month stocktaking report: Measures to stimulate economy, reduction in diesel excise duties

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday that during the six months in power, the Executive has taken a series of measures to stimulate the national economy, one of them being the reduction in excise duties for diesel fuel for hauliers by 10pct, "which is an important support for trade, but also for the transport of raw materials needed in the production activity," Dancila said at Victoria Palace.

She added that another measure is the 'Invest In You' program, which provides support especially to young people, having as a prerequisite for the beneficiary to be enrolled in a study or training program.The prime minister also talked about the Start-up Nation Program, implemented by the Government to stimulate and develop new businesses, but also as an alternative for young people to stay in the country to start their own business."Beyond the economic benefits, I would like to highlight the positive social impact: these firms add an additional 21,000 new jobs to the economy," she said.The ministry also referred to the program under which state aid is granted for film productions made in Romania, as follows: the Government will cover 35pct of the production costs if the production is made in Romania, plus 10pct if it promotes Romania in the film, with the total amount of the aid reaching 10 million euro for a film, but at least 20pct of the production should be made in Romania, plus the mention that the film was made with the support of the Romanian Government, said the head of the Government.The prime minister also pointed out that another measure of stimulating the economy is the state aid for investments higher than 3 million euro, namely "a state aid amounting to 25 to 50pct of the value of the investment, depending on the county in which the investment is made "(...) to reduce the economic gaps and the balanced use of the labour force.