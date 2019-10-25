Dancila: It is great joy to realize I created conditions for Romanians to return home

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, stated on Thursday evening, in a speech to over 800 sympathizers in northwestern Baia Mare city, that it was a "great joy" for her to note, during the electoral campaign in Maramures, that there are conditions for Romanians to come back home and invest, creating new jobs, according to Agerpres.

"I visited today some investments of Romanians that have left the country and returned home (in Borsa - e.n.). For me, as Prime Minister, it was a great joy, because I realized that we created the conditions so Romanians could start returning home. They told me: "Mrs. Prime Minister, we do not want this Government to go, because this Government was also close to Romanian investors, was close to the people, it thought of everyone.' I answered that for me, as Prime Minister, Romanians are all my family. And I had to think of each member of my family and the measures had to be the measures that people desire. Maybe we have the conviction that we are taking a good step, but that step is not the one expected by the people. And that's why I considered that the dialogue with the people, the dialogue with the mayors is very important in having the measures that people expect," the demoted Prime Minister said.

The PSD chair also noted the involvement of the chair of the County branch, Gabriel Zetea, who from the moment of taking over the County Council is conducting infrastructure investments with government and European funding.

During Thursday, Viorica Dancila visited the investment in the new ski slope in the mountain resort area of the town of Borsa, and then met the electorate in the towns of Viseu, Sighetu Marmatiei and Baia Mare.