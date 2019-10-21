Dancila: PSD does not see solution in ealry elections but is ready for them

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not see a solution in the early elections, but it is ready for them, said the party's chairperson, Viorica Dancila, on Monday.

"I am not counting on early elections. From my point of view, elections must be held at their term. On top of not having a government, do we enter early elections? Where do we want to take this country - I am asking the President, because I see that he has nothing but new crises in the program. He has triggered a governmental one, let's cause a parliamentary one too. I don't see a solution in the early elections, but if it is decided, the PSD is ready. The PSD is mobilized and we will show this mobilization in the presidential elections. But I am amazed by the attitude of the President, I see nothing constructive, nothing good in his projection for the future," Dancila told DC News.The outgoing prime minister recalled that, from the point of view of constitutional actions, President Iohannis should be suspended, adding that this is not legally possible."From the point of view of the actions of Mr. President Iohannis, the fact that he violated the Constitution, the fact that he is the de facto leader of the PNL [the National Liberal Party], the fact that he does not fulfill his duties from a constitutional point of view - he should be suspended. This is visible. It is something that each of us can see. (...) In addition to the violation of the Constitution, besides the fact that he does not fulfill his role as mediator, but has the role of a hatemonger, an instigator of discord, and he acts as a party president, Mr. Iohannis has this attitude, this arrogance in addressing the Romanians, in giving orders, as if Romania belongs to him, and he would be the supreme commander. (...) He has pushed Romania into chaos," said Viorica Dancila.Regarding the support for a future government, the PSD leader reaffirmed that the Social Democrat MPs will not do this, considering that, just as ensuring the quorum at the censure motion, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban should ensure the quorum at a new government's investiture.