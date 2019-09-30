Dancila: Unlike Iohannis and Barna, I didn't go to US to take photos or launch books

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that, unlike President Klaus Iohannis and the leader of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, she did not go to the United States to take photos or launch books.

"I had last week, as you know, a working visit to the USA. A demarche that some have struggled really hard to minimize and depreciate. I saw comparisons between the visits of the three candidates in the presidential elections and I believe it's essential to make some aspects very clear. Unlike Misters Iohannis and Barna, I did not go to the USA to take photos or launch books. I had a working visit, not a campaign stop. I signed with the World Bank the agreement for raising the access of citizens to services of primary medical care. It's a program that will bring real benefits to the patients of Romania. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Romania and the United States regarding cooperation in the civilian nuclear domain - commitment in accordance with the Strategic Partnership we have with the USA. We had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the UN to discuss the importance and role of the 2030 Agenda for Durable Development and to consolidate Romania's position as a regional center inside the UN Economic Commission for Europe," Dancila stated, in a press statement held at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

She added that, during the same visit, she also had meetings with representatives of the Romanian community in the US, with whom she discussed about the Government programs for the diaspora and entrepreneurs, but also the measures undertaken for the good organization of the elections.

"I did not go to the States for pictures or caps. I came with firm commitments and projections for the country. This is the difference between me and the two: the country's interest. (...) We are seeing these days a fierce fight on many fronts that some Romanians have started against their country and their people. We are seeing how the Romanian Constitution continues to be trampled on by the head of state. We are seeing how he continues to block the activity of the Government in total disregard for the legitimate rights and expectations the people have. We are seeing sterile image campaigns which do not have any effect for Romanians, attempts to rout the Government and an aggressive lobby so that Romania's representative in the European Commission not pass the hearings, we are seeing furious attacks, defamation campaigns and, in essence a true fight against Romania's interests," Prime Minister Dancila claimed.