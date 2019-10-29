 
     
Dancila: Ursula von der Leyen requested the speeding up of European Commissioner nomination, Iohannis knew

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Viorica Dancila lansare

Demoted Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated, on Tuesday, in northwestern Cluj, that the elected head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, asked her to "urgently" nominate the person to be designated for the position of European Commissioner on the part of Romania and that the same letter was received by President Klaus Iohannis.

"Mr. Iohannis received the same letter that I received. This shows that Mr. Iohannis, for electoral reasons, has a different approach. The letter that I received from Ursula von der Leyen was also received by the President, so he knows that I was asked for an urgent nomination of a commissioner from Romania," Viorica Dancila answered to the questions of the journalists referring to the nomination of Victor Negrescu for the position.

Previously, Viorica Dancila stated that the Government she leads recommends Victor Negrescu for the position of European Commissioner from Romania.

"The Dancila Government also recommends him through a letter to Brussels," said Viorica Dancila, answering questions from journalists about whether Victor Negrescu is recommended for the position of European Commissioner.

According to her, Victor Negrescu has the necessary experience for such a position.

"Yes, Mr. Negrescu is an option, given the experience he has, he was a MEP, he was a Minister for European Affairs, so the experience he has recommends him for the position of European Commissioner," Viorica Dancila explained.

