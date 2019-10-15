 
     
Dancila: We have made decision not to come at new government's investiture vote

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided not to show up in Parliament at the vote on the new government's investiture, PSD leader Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday.

"We have made the decision not to show up at the new government's investiture vote. (...) In the event of a consensus and the passing of the government, the PSD will not oppose any measure that will benefit the Romanians," she said in a press statement at the party headquarters.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis designated National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister.

