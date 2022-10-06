Danube Delta Fisheries Local Action Group successfully attracts over 10 ml euros

The Danube Delta Fisheries Local Action Group - FLAG has absorbed 10.2 million euros for the development of the communities around the Delta Reserve, whilst the initially allocated amount was 8.9 million euros, the group's project manager Valentin Moldoveanu told AGERPRES.

"Until 2022, as many as 117 projects worth 17.5 million euros were submitted; of these, 49 projects worth 12.5 million euros were contracted. In 2022, FLAG Delta received an additional allocation of 4.2 million euros and opened a project submission session over June - July," Moldoveanu said.

"41 of the contracted projects are already completed and amount to a total of 10.2 million euros. Another eight projects worth 2.3 million euros are underway to implementation. Through the completed projects, 89 jobs were created and 264 jobs were maintained," the Danube Delta FLAG project manager added.

FLAGs are partnerships between public and private actors that attract financing to increase the standard of living in the areas served, based on zonal development strategies.