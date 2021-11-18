 
     
Darius Valcov, final acquittal in a corruption case

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Darius Valcov

The Craiova Court of Appeal ordered on Thursday the final acquittal of Darius Valcov, in a case in which the former Minister of Finance was sent to court for instigating bribery and bribe taking.

Three other defendants were acquitted in the same case: Eduard Cincu, cadastral sub-engineer at the Office of Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (OCPI) Olt, Mircea Dogaru, lawyer at a cadastre company, and Elena Marinela Calota-Salcianu, administrator of Millennium Topographica Ltd.

Darius Valcov and the other defendants had also received acquittal decisions in the court of first instance - Gorj Court, a decision upheld by the Craiova Court of Appeal, by rejecting the appeal of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Gorj Court.

stiripesurse.ro
