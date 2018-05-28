Day of Romanians Everywhere - marked by a show in Roquetas de Mar, Spain

Day of Romanians Everywhere has been celebrated in Roquetas de Mar, Spain, through a show organized by the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Institute for Romanians Everywhere.

"More than 500 Romanians settled in the Almeria province in Spain showed up in the Music School Hall in El Parador, Roquetas de Mar, on May 27, to attend the show organized in celebration of the Day of Romanians Everywhere. Special moments, full of Romanian vibes, were offered by Dinu Iancu Salajanu, who performed traditional songs representing all Romanian regions, and Aurelian Temisan, who performed a series of Romanian hits," reads a release of the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Institute for Romanians Everywhere.In the first part of the day, Nicolae Brinzea, deputy head of the EH Institute met with the Romanians settled in Almeria, who came to The Baptism of Lord Romanian Orthodox Church in Roquetas de Mar, to attend the Pentecost service, on which occasion he told them about the first Romanian Orthodox Church built on Spanish territory.In the opening of the show there also spoke Robert Claudiu Hellvig, Romania's consul to Almeria, Gabriel Amat Ayllon, the mayor of the Roquetas del Mar municipality, Nicolae Brinzea, the deputy head of the EH Institute and priest Gheorghe Adrian Fofiu.The event was organized by the Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi Institute for Romanians Everywhere, an institution under the subordination of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, in partnership with the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate and The Baptism of Lord Romanian Orthodox Parish in Roquetas de Mar, Spain.