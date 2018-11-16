Death of Mihnea Constantinescu, a great loss for Romania's diplomacy

The death of ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu is a great loss for Romania's diplomacy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Diplomatic and Consular Corps having lost a respected colleague, but ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu will remain through all he has achieved in the history of the Romanian diplomacy and will continue to be a moral, professional standard, the MAE says in a release.

"His career is intertwining with the birth and evolution of democratic, Euro-Atlantic Romania and he is a standard for what the Romanian state wished to become after the 1989 Revolution. The long of his diplomatic career, he carried out several significant projects and held various positions and important tasks that have defined Romania's voice internationally, thus contributing to managing Romania's major files of foreign politics, the release adds.

"This is bad news for everything that means the Romanian diplomatic corps. Mr. Mihnea Constantinescu used to be one of the most respected ambassadors and a man of high professionalism, balance and special interest in promoting Romania's interests, regardless of the political colour of the parties at rule. (...) It is a great loss for the Foreign Affairs Ministry," the chuef diplomat Teodor Melescanu told a phone intervention at the private Antena 3 broadcaster.

"Words are too poor to help me express my respect and appreciation for a dear man, an exceptional ambassador, a colleague hard to find and a true friend who anytime, anywhere and practically at any hour was there to give a piece of advice, to encourage you, to share his opinion, in a hard to find elegance, without forcing you to take it! He loved Romania and he loved the Romanian diplomacy, dedicating them his life and professional career!" says Deputy Prime minister Ana Birchall, in a Facebook post.

"In great sadness I've learned that Mihnea Constantinescu passed away. I have lost today not only a former collaborator, but a close friend. I had the honour to work with, share thoughts and opinions together. He was a man that is entwining the definition of professionalism and common sense all together, having an important contribution to all of the files aiming at Romania. He was the person one could count on at any moment," the Senate's head Popescu-Tariceanu wrote on his Facebook page.

"I've learned with endless sadness about the premature, unexpected passing away of ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu. For 20 years, he used to be a great counselor of King Mihai and mine, also an unreplaceable friend. He used to be one the most constant and strong, discreet and professional members of my House," reads the message of the Romanian Crown's Custodian.

"This man was a gentleman, a personality of such an intelligence and fineness, a diplomat who used to work always in a discreet manner for our anchoring in the West. He was one of my friends within the MAE. He knew how to appreciate the culture, he would have wished a Romania where merit should have been recognised effortlessly, a better country led by intelligent, patriot people. I know he cherished the warmth of my friendship and I enjoyed the long of the years his sharp, calm, commonsensical distinction.God rest his soul!" former chief of diplomacy Teodor Baconschi wrote on his Facebook page.

Mihnea Constantinescu used to be an intelligent, subtle, professional diplomat, an unmatched commonsensical person," former Foreign Affairs minister Cristian Diaconescu said in a release.

"Mihnea was the one who has fully implicated in sustaining the anti-drug policies through the care for the National Anti-drug Agency (ANA)'s functioning at its maximum parameters when it came to the agency's human and financial resources, having for this several meetings with the CIADO (International Anti-drug and Human Rights Centre) leadership and the ANA's. Academician Constantin Balaceanu Stolnici, CIADO Romania president sends his condolence to the ambassador's mourning family," a communique by this body reads.

Ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu passed away at 57, in a French hospital of Nice.