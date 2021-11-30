December 1/ Romanian flag hoisted at Petra, Abdoun Bridge in Amman, illuminated with colors of national flag

To mark December 1st, Romania's National Day, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan hoisted Romania's flag, along with the Kingdom's one, in front of the Treasury, the Romanian Embassy in Amman informed on Tuesday in a press release.

Petra is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Jordan and is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Treasury is the most important and well-known monument of the archaeological site.

In this context, the Romanian Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H.E. George Cristian Maior, had a meeting with the Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, Dr Suleiman Farajat. On this occasion, the two officials discussed about ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of tourism and development, bearing in mind that the two states have cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO.

At the same time, the Romanian ambassador thanked the Chief Commissioner for the hospitality and friendship confirmed through this symbolic gesture of hoisting the Romanian flag.

Also on the occasion of December 1st, the National Day of Romania, the Abdoun Bridge in Amman, the capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, will be illuminated for three consecutive days with the colors of the national flag. The Abdoun Bridge is a modern architectural landmark, emblematic for the Kingdom's capital.

AGERPRES