Decision for Transport and Development ministerial portfolios to be made within alliance and PSD CExN

A decision regarding the Transport and Development ministries will be made on Tuesday at the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), as well as within the ruling coalition, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila who attended the 22nd ordinary session of the Association of Romanian Communes said on Monday.

"Today we have sent a letter to President Klaus Iohannis, in which we have withdrawn the proposal only for Mircea Draghici, because as you know, for Mrs. Olguta Vasilescu the proposal came from the president. There has been a long period with two portfolios lacking the titular ministers and we considered as being very important to come up with new proposals, because we cannot wait for another answer as far as Mr Mircea Draghici is concerned, because we are going beyond the interim period. We therefore have to find a solution and I believe that, beyond political games, beyond the political struggle, it is important to have titular ministers, to have the Government of Romania complete, to be able to carry out our activity here in the country, where the ministers have justified hopes but also at European level, where we have the rotating presidency. And, in connection with this, you see that we go with the engines operating at full throttle. We are a political government, we will make the decision within the framework of the alliance and especially in the National Executive Committee, which will take place tomorrow at 5 pm. After deciding on the people we are going to nominate, I will speak with the president and send the nominations to the Cotroceni presidential Palace," the prime minister said.