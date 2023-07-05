Dedicated agency to carry out campaign to prevent trafficking in human beings at big festivals

The National Agency Against Trafficking in Human Beings (ANITP) is launching a campaign to prevent trafficking in human beings, mainly aimed at participants in large public events held nationwide between July and September.

According to an ANITP press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, anti-trafficking messages will be disseminated in order to avoid the risks of human trafficking and to adopt a preventive behaviour. The activities will also be addressed to the general public in order to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The "Safe Fun!" campaign will include information about the signs and dangers of trafficking in human beings online and outdoors, and how to prevent and report such situations.

Preventive information materials will be distributed: leaflets, brochures, backpacks, etc.

The campaign materials also include exhortations aimed at eliminating prejudices about the situation and choices of victims of human trafficking, stressing the need to respect their rights and treat them equally, regardless of their age, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, level of education or other personal aspects.

This year tens of thousands of people are expected to attend NeverSea, ElectricCastle, Untold, Anonymous Film Festival, etc.